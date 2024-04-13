Advertisement

Rumours of rifts between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Both cricketers have come up with clarifications several times, but the speculations have refused to die down. The duo is currently taking part in the India vs Sri Lanka Test series.

The 33-year-old Virat, who recently stepped down as India’s Test captain, is playing under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who’s making his captaincy debut in the purest format. Kohli, in fact, is playing his 100th Test match for the Indian team after making his debut way back in 2011 against the West Indies.

In the meantime, during the second day of the ongoing Test, a moment of camaraderie between Kohli and Sharma took place. After the hosts declared their innings at 574 for eight, the Indian players walked onto the field. The Delhi-born Kohli was also ambling onto the ground.

Seeing Kohli coming out, Rohit sent him back and the Indian players gave their former captain a ‘Guard of Honour’. It was a special moment for Kohli keeping in mind his contributions towards Indian cricket over the years.

Rohit Sharma asking Virat to Come Back for Guard of Honour.



But both his Fans always keep fighting.

Stop this Fan Wars.#ViratKohli #RohithSharma #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/Q8BNO5ZU7G — Vicky Shinde (@iamshinde83) March 5, 2022

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma at his quirky best at a presser

Before the start of the game, Sharma was at his quirky best, at a presser, after journalists were not asking him the “right questions”. The 34-year-old, in his own funny demeanour, asked the journos to talk about the happening on the field rather than off-the-field incidents.

“Puuchuge tab bolunga na? Koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Sahi saawal toh koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Yeh sab sahi saawal hai. Yeh saawal jo abhi aap puch rahe ho, crowd aa raha hain ya nahi, pitch kaisa hai, kya combination khelne wale ho… yeh toh koi puch hi nahi raha (First ask me, only then will I answer, no? No one is asking the right questions related to the match, the question you asked is the one related. No one is asking what are the views on crowd returning, how's the pitch, what will be the team combination. No one is asking these questions.)”

Image: PTI, AP