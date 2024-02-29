Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score & Updates: Bangalore will aim to maintain top spot

Match 7 of WPL 2024 will witness the contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Catch the RCB vs DC WPL 2024 live score and updates here at republicworld.com. Get hold of all the live score updates instantly through this live blog.