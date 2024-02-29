LIVE-BLOG
WPL 2024 RCB vs DC Live Score & Updates: Bangalore will aim to maintain top spot
Match 7 of WPL 2024 will witness the contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Catch the RCB vs DC WPL 2024 live score and updates here at republicworld.com. Get hold of all the live score updates instantly through this live blog.
RCB | Image: x/wpl
6: 38 IST, February 29th 2024
The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
6: 37 IST, February 29th 2024
The WPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 and JioCinema in India.
