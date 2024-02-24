English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz updates: Toss at 7 PM IST

Today in the WPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will begin their campaign. Catch RCB vs UPW live score updates here at republicworld.com. Get the WPL Cricket match live updates instantly. Know every happening from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match on the go or anywhere through this dedicated blog.

Republic Sports Desk
WPL 2024
WPL 2024 | Image: WPL/X
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz updates: How to watch the match live?
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz updates: Venue and timing of the match
Welcome to the live blog of RCB vs UPW WPL 2024 match
  • Listen to this article
6: 36 IST, February 24th 2024

Fans in India can catch the RCB vs UPW live action at Sports 18. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on the Jio Cinema App and website.

6: 35 IST, February 24th 2024

The RCB vs UPW match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM onwards.

Advertisement
6: 34 IST, February 24th 2024

Good evening  folks, welcome to the Day 2 of WPL 2024. Today, the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will collide. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter, thus, keep watching the space for live updates.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

3 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

3 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

7 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

8 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

8 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

18 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

18 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI Jayalalithaa Alleges Betrayal by Centre and Calls Out DMK as Corrupt

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Bhansali's Pics With Sonakshi, Aditi From Sets Of Heeramandi Go Viral

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, RCB vs UPW: Toss at 7 PM IST

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  4. Lucknow Airport unveils state-of-the-art T3 Terminal

    Business News41 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo