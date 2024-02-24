Updated February 24th, 2024 at 18:39 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz updates: Toss at 7 PM IST
Today in the WPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will begin their campaign. Catch RCB vs UPW live score updates here at republicworld.com. Get the WPL Cricket match live updates instantly. Know every happening from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match on the go or anywhere through this dedicated blog.
6: 36 IST, February 24th 2024
Fans in India can catch the RCB vs UPW live action at Sports 18. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on the Jio Cinema App and website.
6: 35 IST, February 24th 2024
The RCB vs UPW match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The live action will begin from 7:30 PM onwards.
6: 34 IST, February 24th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to the Day 2 of WPL 2024. Today, the teams of Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will collide. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter, thus, keep watching the space for live updates.
