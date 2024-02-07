Advertisement

Indian Cricket legend and batting great Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to be a part of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Tendulkar is one of the sporting personalities who have reached the temple premises. Venkatesh Prasad, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal are already at the venue.

Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir are some of the crickets who have reportedly received the invitation

Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Indian Cricket legend and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has received the invitation to the Ram Mandir Consecration (Pran Pratishtha) Ceremony, has arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Indian batting great was earlier spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the morning and was seen waving his hand towards the fans and the paparazzi.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/72BLcxUnmp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

As Tendulkar reaches Ayodhya, Virat Kohli also received the invite for the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. Other personalities like IOA President PT Usha, Former cricketers Mithali Raj, Anil Kumble & Venkatesh Prasad and Shuttler Saina Nehwal were also at the ceremony. But there is no word on whether the star India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have reached there or not.

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishta Ceremony is a significant moment in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya at his Janma Bhoomi. It is a moment that the Hindus and Indians all over the globe have been waiting for years, and the dream of seeing the lord in his birthplace will be fulfilled.