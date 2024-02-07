Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 12:37 IST

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Pran Pratisthan ceremony of Ram Lalla

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian cricket batsman, has come to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to take part in the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya.

Pavitra Shome
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple | Image:ANI / PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Cricket legend and batting great Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to be a part of the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Tendulkar is one of the sporting personalities who have reached the temple premises. Venkatesh Prasad, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal are already at the venue.

3 Things you need to know

  • Several athletes and cricketers have been invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
  •  Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir are some of the crickets who have reportedly received the invitation
  • Sachin Tendulkar has reached Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Also Read: Virender Sehwag can't hide his excitement ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, shares witty post

Sachin Tendulkar arrives in Ayodhya for Ram Lalla Pran Pratisthan ceremony

Indian Cricket legend and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar, who has received the invitation to the Ram Mandir Consecration (Pran Pratishtha) Ceremony, has arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The Indian batting great was earlier spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the morning and was seen waving his hand towards the fans and the paparazzi.

As Tendulkar reaches Ayodhya, Virat Kohli also received the invite for the grand ceremony in Ayodhya. Other personalities like IOA President PT Usha, Former cricketers Mithali Raj, Anil Kumble & Venkatesh Prasad and Shuttler Saina Nehwal were also at the ceremony. But there is no word on whether the star India cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have reached there or not.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma undertakes net practice ahead of pivotal five-match Test series against England

The Ram Mandir Pram Pratishta Ceremony is a significant moment in the country, as Lord Ram will return to his birthplace in Ayodhya at his Janma Bhoomi. It is a moment that the Hindus and Indians all over the globe have been waiting for years, and the dream of seeing the lord in his birthplace will be fulfilled.  

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 11:39 IST

