Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Ashwin and Bairstow on reaching 100th Test milestone in IND vs ENG

Sachin Tendulkar extends congratulations to Ashwin and Bairstow for their 100th Test appearances during the competitive IND vs ENG match in Dharamshala.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sachin Tendulkar, Ashwin and Bairstow
Sachin Tendulkar, Ashwin and Bairstow | Image:AP, PTI, AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Entering the final Test match between England and India, India leads the series 3-1. After winning the toss, the decision to bat first was made by England. Among the key players in England's lineup who want to build a strong foundation are Joe Root and Ben Stokes. As veteran R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow head to a decisive series finale as they both mark their 100th Test appearance for their respective teams,. There will be plenty of action during the game at the HPCA Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow for their 100th Test appearance at Dharamshala

With great pleasure, Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Jonny Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin for accomplishing the incredible feat of playing their 100th Test match at Dharamsala. Both players reached important career milestones as India takes on England at the HPCA Stadium in the fifth and final Test of their series.

Ashwin's ascension into the select club of 14 Indian cricket players who have participated in 100 Test matches is evidence of his exceptional commitment to the game, while Bairstow becomes one of just 17 Englishmen to accomplish this remarkable achievement.

Ahead of the fifth Test in Dharamsala, Tendulkar went to the social networking platform 'X' to express his respect for their incredible feat. Tendulkar's acknowledgement as the player with the most Test appearances lends even more weight to Ashwin and Bairstow's amazing feat.

With his admission, Ashwin joins an elite group of Indian cricketers who have played 100 Test matches, joining the likes of legendary players like Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), and others.

Bairstow had amassed an incredible record of 5,974 runs in 99 Tests before to the Dharamsala Test. He had an average of 36.43, 12 hundreds, and 26 half-centuries.

PLAYING XIs FOR IND VS ENG 5TH TEST

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

