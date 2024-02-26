Advertisement

India on Monday handed Ben Stokes-led England side a crushing defeat in the fourth Test of their five-match series in Ranchi. India won the match by 5 wickets and took an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the contest. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel forged a crucial partnership in the final innings to help India chase down a low target of 192 runs.

England won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth Test in Ranchi. Joe Root scored a brilliant century to help England post 353 runs in the first innings. India responded with a gritty 307 runs thanks to Dhruv Jurel's maiden half-century for his country. Jurel smashed 90 runs and forged much-needed partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep.

Kuldeep Yadav then took down England's batting lineup with the help of Ravichandran Ashwin, who benefitted by securing a five-wicket haul to his name. England were bowled out for 145 runs in their second innings with India requiring just 192 to win the match and seal the series. This after India were 177/7 with 176 runs behind England at one point in their first innings. The remarkable comeback didn't do to waste as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel finished the job in their hands in the last innings.

India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Shubman Gill

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on the Indian team and particularly lauded the young and dynamic Shubman Gill. Sachin took to his official Twitter handle to commend Shubman's temperament in the second innings, where he curbed his instinct to play big shots and made an important fifty.

The score is 3-won! 😉



India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players.



A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in… pic.twitter.com/DgaFoqMiTa — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 26, 2024

India lead 3-1 in the series with the last game scheduled in Dharamsala from March 7. The team's last home series loss was a 1-2 defeat to an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India have won 39 out of 50 Tests at home.