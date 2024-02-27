Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, achieved a lifelong dream by lifting the ICC ODI World Cup with India in 2011. His illustrious career continues to be revered and is celebrated as an enduring legacy in the world of cricket. Tendulkar's impact on the sport and his remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on cricket history, securing his position as an iconic figure in the hearts of fans and the annals of the game.

OTD: Sachin Tendulkar scored his historic 100 against England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar made history on February 27, 2011, at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium with a spectacular display that resulted in his final World Cup century against England. For Tendulkar and the Indian cricket squad, the 2011 World Cup was especially meaningful, and this specific match will go down in cricket history.

India, batting first, saw Tendulkar start the innings with his trademark grace and elegance, displaying a brilliant show. His outstanding effort of 120 runs off 115 balls demonstrated his unmatched form and lasting quality in the cricket arena. Tendulkar's century, which at the time was his fifth in World Cup competitions, helped India to a commanding 338 runs, setting the stage for a fascinating match.

England put up a valiant fight under Strauss's leadership, with the captain of England scoring an incredible 158 runs in the chase. The contest turned into an intense struggle between two titans of cricket, with momentum swinging in both directions like a pendulum. India's bowlers, spearheaded by the crucial interventions of Zaheer Khan, maintained composure in the face of increasing pressure, culminating in an exciting finish to the match.

In a thrilling finish, England discovered they needed two runs off the final ball to win. But they were only able to muster one run, which led to an unusual stalemate in World Cup history. Tendulkar's incredible century and the thrilling battle between bat and ball captured the essence of cricket drama in a match that will live on in the memory of cricket fans all around the world.

The 2011 World Cup was extremely important for Sachin Tendulkar and the Indian cricket squad. Not only did it see one of Tendulkar's best World Cup performances, but it also accomplished a longtime ambition for the cricketing legend when India won the coveted cup. Tendulkar's World Cup triumph was the culmination of years of effort and enthusiasm for the sport, a dream he had held since boyhood.