Saket & Chirag Light Up the Field; Irfan’s Marines Overpower Dilshan’s Regals in Big Cricket League

Game 6 – Saket Sharma’s Explosive Century Leads MP Tigers to a Dominant Victory Over UP Brij Stars

Surat, 15 December 2024: The Big Cricket League continued to deliver spectacular performances as MP Tigers’ opener Saket Sharma produced a breathtaking century to secure a 71-run win over the UP Brij Stars.

Batting first, Saket Sharma demolished the opposition bowlers, smashing a scintillating 100 off just 52 balls. He was well-supported by Pawan Negi, who played an unbeaten knock of 87 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 228, propelling the Tigers to a formidable total of 239/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Brij Stars’ chase faltered early, losing three wickets in the powerplay. Despite the early blows, Chirag Gandhi showcased his class with a magnificent century, keeping the chase alive single-handedly. However, his efforts were in vain as the rest of the batting order crumbled under pressure. Stuart Binny, Jatin Sahay, and Faizal bowled in tandem to restrict the Brij Stars to 168/5.

Saket Sharma’s scintillating innings earned him the Man of the Match award, as his knock laid the foundation for the Tigers’ comprehensive win.

Game 7 – Jesal Karia’s All-Round Brilliance Seals 40-Run Victory for Mumbai Marines Against Rajasthan Regals

The second game of the day saw Mumbai Marines emerge victorious over the Rajasthan Regals, thanks to a sensational all-round performance by Jesal Karia.

Batting first, the Marines posted an imposing 209/3. Karia led the charge with a fiery 100 off 56 balls, ably supported by Mihir Agarwal at the top of the order. Skipper Irfan Pathan provided the finishing touch, smashing a quick-fire 33 at a strike rate of 250+, ensuring a strong total despite a disciplined spell by Shahbaz Nadeem.

In reply, the Regals started positively, with openers Samarth Srinivas and Tillakaratne Dilshan stitching together a solid partnership. Srinivas later teamed up with Amit Verma for a fighting 59-run stand. However, the chase unraveled as Jesal Karia shone with the ball, claiming 4 wickets and choking the run flow with his economical spell. His all-round effort ensured the Marines clinched a 40-run victory.

Karia was deservedly named Man of the Match for his impactful performance with both bat and ball, delivering a crucial win for the Marines.