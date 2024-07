Published 20:26 IST, July 14th 2024

IND vs ZIM: Samson and Mukesh Fire India to 42-Run Win; India Conclude Series With 4-1 Scoreline

Sanju Samson’s well-crafted fifty and Mukesh Kumar’s disciplined spell helped India wind up their Zimbabwe tour with a comprehensive 42-run victory in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.