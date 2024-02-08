Advertisement

Australian cricketer David Warner, known for his aggressive on-field persona, is set to release a tell-all book that promises to lift the lid on some of the most controversial moments in his career. From the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal to heated altercations and surprising IPL captaincy changes, Warner's revelations are expected to create shockwaves in the cricketing world. Let's delve into the top five controversies that are likely to be exposed in Warner's upcoming book.

Sandpaper Gate: A Stain on Australian Cricket (2018)

One of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket unfolded in 2018 during a Test match in South Africa. David Warner, along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, faced severe repercussions for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. Cricket Australia handed down a one-year ban to all three players, tarnishing their reputations and shaking the cricketing world to its core. Warner's perspective on this incident, as revealed in his book, is bound to reignite discussions about the Sandpaper Gate saga.

Punch to Joe Root: A Night to Forget in England (2013)

In 2013, Warner made headlines for all the wrong reasons during a visit to an English bar. Reports surfaced that he had punched Joe Root, then a rising star and future England captain, in the face. The incident led to Warner being dropped from the Australian team for the start of the Ashes series. With Warner revisiting this episode in his book, cricket enthusiasts can expect a firsthand account of what transpired that fateful night and the aftermath of the punch that shocked the cricketing fraternity.

IPL Captaincy Saga: From Triumph to Controversial Ousting (2016)

Warner played a pivotal role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL triumph in 2016, leading the franchise to victory. However, his stint as captain took a surprising turn when he was controversially removed from the leadership role. The decision to replace him with Kane Williamson sparked debates and speculations. Warner's book is likely to shed light on the behind-the-scenes drama, providing insights into the reasons behind his abrupt removal as captain despite his success with the team.

Run-in with Quinton de Kock: Fiery Off-Field Exchange (2018)

During the first Test in Durban in 2018, Warner and South African batsman Quinton de Kock found themselves in the midst of a heated off-field exchange. CCTV footage captured the confrontation in the players' tunnel at Kingsmead, resulting in both players facing charges from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Warner's book is expected to provide his version of events, offering readers a glimpse into the emotions and tensions that fueled this controversial incident.

Mitchell Johnson Row: Test Send-Off Controversy (2023)

In a recent development, Warner faced criticism from former Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson, who called him out for requesting a Test send-off at his home ground in Sydney. Johnson argued that Warner, due to his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, did not deserve any special farewell. Warner responded to the criticism in a remarkable fashion by scoring a century in the first Test match of his retirement series. Warner's book is likely to explore this recent controversy, providing his perspective on the public spat with Johnson and the emotional journey leading up to his retirement.