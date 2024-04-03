×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik FLIRTS with another PAK actress after marriage to Sana Javed?

Shoaib Malik has once again grabbed headlines due to his purported flirtatious interactions, with Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik with his wife sana javed & his ex wife sania mirza
Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik with his wife Sana Javed & his ex-wife Sania Mirza | Image:INSTAGRAM@realshoaibmalik/@mirzasaniar/
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shoaib Malik, former Pakistani cricketer and ex-husband of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, recently tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed after obtaining a 'Khula' from Sania. Shoaib Malik has once again grabbed headlines due to his purported flirtatious interactions, with Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed being questioned about whether the cricketer had reached out to her on social media.

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to another Pakistani actress?

Shoaib Malik announced his remarriage on January 20 via his Instagram account. Speculations about the separation between Sania Mirza and Shoaib had been circulating for the past year or so, which were subsequently confirmed by his marriage announcement and a statement from Sania's father indicating that she had obtained a 'Khula' from the former Pakistan cricket team captain.

During a Ramadan show, Pakistani actress Nawal Saeed was asked by the host if she had received a flirty message from a cricketer on social media. While the actress acknowledged receiving numerous messages from cricketers, she laughed and chose not to confirm whether some of those messages were from Shoaib Malik. The actress' response hinted at the possibility of Malik reaching out to her on social media.

Shoaib Malik had married Sania Mirza after obtaining a divorce from her first wife Ayesha Siddiqui in 2010. Shoaib had first tied the knot in 2002. His second marriage to Sania Mirza was a wide covered event in both India and Pakistan. The couple bought a house in Dubai and lived there together with their son before separating. 

Shoaib Malik has retired from international cricket and now only plays for clubs across the world. His last match for Pakistan was in 2021, which was a T20 game against Bangladesh. Shoaib Malik has scored over 10,000 runs for his country from 1999 to 2021.
 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:44 IST

