'Almost Unbelievable': Manjrekar Enthusiastically Breaks Down Travis Head's Dismissal By Bumrah

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah gestures as he prepares to bowl on the first day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Team India secured a monumental victory under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah as they defeated Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Men in Blue opened the Border Gavaskar trophy series with a bang as the visitors displayed incredible resilience in the bouncy tracks of Perth. Jasprit Bumrah was the visitors' talisman as he took essential wickets to keep the Aussies at bay. The India Stand-in skipper took out Travis Head to help India gain the added momentum, and his delivery has been making rounds all over.

Sanjay Manjrekar Raves Over Jasprit Bumrah's Delivery Which Dismissed Travis Head

Sanjay Manjrekar was thrilled to witness Jasprit Bumrah's delivery that took out Travis Head from the play. The Aussie opener had settled himself in the second innings and looked poised to take the hosts further as they made the chase for the target. However, a slightly wide-length ball off Jasprit Bumrah did the job as Head attempted to hit it, but it moved way after barely making contact with the bat and Rishabh Pant made a clean catch to take him out. Bumrah delivered when the team needed the most as he scalped out India's biggest headache. Manjrekar couldn't keep calm after witnessing Bumrah's masterclass delivery that derailed Australia's momentum from the opening Perth Test.

"It's one of the greatest balls that he's bowled in his career and this is no exaggeration. Travis Head, set batter, the ball was soft plus the pitch looked a lot easier. It's almost like it's become this Indian cricket genie, you have a wish, and he comes and fulfils it. And this was like, almost an unbelievable thing to do on a pitch like that to produce a delivery of this kind where a set batter was out on defence," Manjrekar said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Speaking of the match, Jasprit Bumrah led a fierce group of Indian players to their most convincing Test victory on Australian soil, winning by an overwhelming 295 runs. On the fourth day of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India bowled out the hosts, who were aiming for a massive 534, for 238 in 58.4 overs, led by the stand-in captain with a match-haul of 8/72. It was a stunning comeback which will go down as one of the nation's greatest moments in international cricket.

With 61.11 percentage points, the win put India back at the top of the World Test Championship rankings.