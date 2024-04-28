Advertisement

As the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 looms on the horizon, the race for the wicket-keeper's position in the Indian squad has intensified, with several contenders vying for the coveted spot. Among the frontrunners are Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and Ishan Kishan, each showcasing their mettle in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Who will be India's wicket-keeper in T20 World Cup 2024?

Sanju Samson, with 385 runs from 9 innings at a blistering strike rate of 161.08, has consistently impressed with his explosive batting performances for Rajasthan Royals. His ability to accelerate innings and provide stability in the middle order has garnered attention, making him a strong contender for the wicket-keeper's role.

KL Rahul, known for his versatility and adaptability across formats, has been in scintillating form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Amassing 378 runs from 9 innings at a strike rate of 144.27, Rahul's consistent run-scoring ability and astute wicket-keeping skills have bolstered his case for selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, returning to competitive cricket after a hiatus due to injuries sustained in a car accident, has made a resounding comeback. Accumulating 371 runs from 10 innings at a strike rate of 160.00, Pant's aggressive batting style and adept glovework behind the stumps make him a formidable contender for the wicket-keeper's position.

Dinesh Karthik, who donned the gloves for India in the last T20 World Cup alongside Pant, has also thrown his hat into the ring with impressive performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. With 262 runs from 8 innings at a staggering strike rate of 195.52, Karthik's ability to provide quick runs in the lower order adds depth to his candidacy.

Ishan Kishan, another young prospect in contention, has showcased glimpses of his talent for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. With 212 runs from 9 innings at a strike rate of 165.62, Kishan's explosive batting and agility behind the stumps present a compelling case for his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad.

As the IPL 2024 season progresses, the performances of these wicket-keeper batsmen will be closely scrutinized by the BCCI selectors, who face the challenging task of assembling a balanced and formidable squad for the upcoming ICC tournament. The squad is expected to be announced in the first week of May. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29.