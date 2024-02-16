Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Sarfaraz Khan's father reveals Suryakumar Yadav convinced him to go to Rajkot for son's debut

Naushad, accompanied by Sarfaraz Khan's wife, was visibly emotional as tears welled up in his eyes witnessing his son's milestone.

Republic Sports Desk
Sarfaraz Khan with his father after receiving debut Test cap
Sarfaraz Khan with his father after receiving debut Test cap | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sarfaraz Khan's cherished moment of receiving his Test cap from Anil Kumble wouldn't have been possible without the support and persuasion of India batter Suryakumar Yadav, as revealed by Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan. 

Suryakumar Yadav convinced Naushad to attend Sarfaraz's debut game

Naushad, accompanied by Sarfaraz's wife, was visibly emotional as tears welled up in his eyes witnessing his son's milestone during the first day of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. 

However, it took some convincing from Suryakumar for Naushad to decide to attend the event. Naushad shared that initially, he hesitated due to concerns about adding pressure on Sarfaraz and his own health issues. However, Suryakumar's heartfelt message changed his mind. 

Recalling Suryakumar's own Test debut experience with his parents present, Naushad was deeply moved by his words urging him to witness such a rare and precious moment. Encouraged by Suryakumar's message, Naushad made the necessary arrangements to travel to Rajkot, even overcoming his health concerns with medication. 

"I do understand your emotions. But trust me, when I made my Test debut and was receiving my Test cap, my father and mother were just behind. And that moment was something beyond special. These moments don’t come too often. So I would suggest that you must go,” Naushad revealed Suryakumar's message to him.

“After this message from Surya, I couldn’t stop myself from coming. Just took a pill and came here yesterday,” Naushad said.

Suryakumar's gesture not only touched Naushad's heart but also ensured that he didn't miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness his son's memorable achievement on the cricket field as he made his Test debut for India.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

