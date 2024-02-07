Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan has been named in the Indian cricket team squad for the upcoming second Test match against England, set to commence on February 2 in Visakhapatnam. This decision comes in the wake of injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. This is Sarfaraz's maiden India call-up.

3 things you need to know

The second Test is slated to be played in Vizag from February 2 to 6

Apart from Sarfaraz, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar have also been called up

Sarfaraz has never played for the Indian men's team in any format

Sarfaraz Khan's first post after maiden India call-up

Sarfaraz Khan, who has showcased consistent form in domestic cricket over the past few years, received a warm reception from fans on social media following his inclusion in the Indian Test squad. In response to the announcement, Sarfaraz shared a post from his Mumbai teammate and India batter Suryakumar Yadav, who expressed excitement by saying, "Maiden India call. Utsav ki taiyaarrii karo" (prepare for celebration).

Later, Sarfaraz also shared a snapshot on his Instagram story featuring himself alongside his father with red heart emoticons. Sarfaraz then shared a picture of himself in Indian colours alongside the updated squad for the second Test.

“Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” the BCCI statement read.

"The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad," the statement added.

