In the ongoing third test match between India and England, India stands at 152/3 after 45 overs, having chosen to bat. Skipper Rohit Sharma leads the batting charge with an unbeaten 80 runs off 133 deliveries, supported by Ravindra Jadeja at 52*. England's Mark Wood has secured two wickets so far. With India showing promising resilience, the match's excitement heightens as it progresses at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Debutant Sarfaraz Khan’s father goes poetic during match commentary

Before the third Test match against England in Rajkot, Sarfaraz Khan's father, Naushad Khan, witnessed his son make his Test debut for India. On the first day of the Rajkot Test, Naushad Khan not only wept with happiness but also got to share the limelight in the commentary box with former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra.

In the backdrop, Naushad, Sarfaraz's father and coach, was clearly touched when the great Anil Kumble gave him his Test cap. His eyes were full of emotions. This touching moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, connecting with followers and watchers everywhere.

Aakash Chopra questioned Naushad Khan about his sentiments over his son's wait for his debut as he was in the commentary box. Naushad answered with a moving and insightful remark that perfectly summed up the voyage. The commentary highlighted :



Aakash Chopra : did you wait for too long to see Sarfaraz Khan making his debut? Naushad Khan : Raat ko waqt chahiye guzarne ke liye, lekin Suraj meri marzi se nahi nikalne wala {it takes time for the night to pass, the sun is not going to rise according to my wish}.

Sarfaraz Khan, who has a remarkable first-class average of over 70, had long sought the opportunity to demonstrate his talent on the international scene. His selection was the result of outstanding performances, particularly his efforts for India 'A' during the series against the England Lions in Ahmedabad. In the starting lineup, he replaced Shreyas Iyer, while fellow debutant Dhruv Jurel replaced KS Bharat.

Sarfaraz Khan's debut was not only a big milestone for him, but also a testament to his father's steadfast devotion and mentorship throughout his career.