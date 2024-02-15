Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

'Selfish century': Netizens turn their back on Ravindra Jadeja for propelling Sarfaraz Khan run out

Sarfaraz Khan, who was looking good, got out due to an unfortunate runout. Fans have blamed Ravindra Jadeja for the propelling his run out.

Republic Sports Desk
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
After a disastrous mix-up which led to the dismissal of debutant Sarafaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja is facing severe flak on social media. The run-out transpired when Jadeja was on 99 and itching to get to the three-figure mark. An episode of indecision at the mark proved to be too fatal.

On a rare occasion, a player who has registered a ton is still at the end of criticism. Ravindra Jadeja, who was in the mainstream recently due to some personal issues that were made public, did not let outside factors affect his game. The left-hander constructed a gritty knock at his home ground, and courtesy of that, India are on course to achieve a formidable 1st innings total in the India vs England 3rd Test. Jadeja registered his 3rd international Test hundred in front of his home crowd in Rajkot. He went unbeaten at 110 at the stumps on Day 1.

Also Read | Sarfaraz Khan’s wife & father’s reaction after he hits fifty goes viral

Netizens go hard on Ravindra Jadeja after Sarfaraz Khan run-out

Despite being the standout in the batting, Ravindra Jadeja is receiving backlash for playing an instrumental role in Sarafaraz Khan's run-out. While Jadeja was visibly disappointed with what had happened, yet social media is in no mood to spare the India all-rounder. The reactions are flowing in, here are a few of them.

Also Read | WATCH | Rohit Sharma is LIVID with Jadeja after he gets Sarfaraz OUT

IND vs ENG: Day 1 summary

Team India endured a terrible start as in the first session the visitors had cornered India by taking three quick wickets. The heroes of the previous match, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill had a flop show with the bat. Reeling at 33/3, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for India and cumulated over 200 runs together. In the process, Rohit completed his 11th Test ton and was going strong. His innings reached the exclamation point at 131 where he misjudged a Mark Wood short ball. Following his dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan continued the onslaught and took the innings forward. Sarfaraz got out at 62. Just before the end of the day, Jadeja also completed his century, and courtesy of the entire batting effort, India reached the mark of 326/5 at stumps on Day 1. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

