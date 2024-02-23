Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

SENSATIONAL DEBUT: Akash Deep's magical 3 wickets in 1st session sets tone for India in Ranchi

On his sensational debut, Akash Deep's spell of three magical wickets in the 1st session sets a strong tone for India in Ranchi.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
akash deep test debut
Akash Deep test debut | Image:bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
At lunch on the first day of the fourth Test match between England and India, England stands at 112/5 in 24.1 overs. England's captain Joe Root is unbeaten on 16 runs from 41 deliveries. Akash Deep has been the most successful bowler for India, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs in 7 overs, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have taken a wicket each.

Also Read: Akash Deep chosen over Mukesh Kumar for 4th Test

Akash Deep performs admirably on his Test debut 

On the first day of the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, India's rookie batsman Akash Deep demolished England's top order in a sensational debut session. After he dismissed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley with his unrelenting bowling, England was reduced to 58 for 3 in the first hour of play.

Given the favourable weather in Ranchi—which were cloudier and colder than in previous venues—Akash Deep's outstanding performance was especially notable. Because of these ideal circumstances, he was able to take full use of seam movement and rattle the English batters. Although Crawley was dismissed without a ball, Akash Deep's explosive bowling session won him accolades for his outstanding debut performance from both spectators and commentators.

Despite a small setback with a no-ball, Akash Deep showed incredible poise and ability to get Ben Duckett for his first Test wicket with an exquisite outswinger. With skipper Rohit Sharma's backing, he made the self-assured choice to review an LBW appeal against Ollie Pope, displaying even more cricketing acumen and maturity.

As he continued to dominate, Akash Deep took Ollie Pope by surprise with a decisive nip backer, extending his wicket total and demonstrating his ability to outsmart opponents. In their second match, Zak Crawley, who had earlier survived because of the no-ball, was unable to withstand the might of Akash Deep and fell victim to the bowler's unrelenting velocity and accuracy.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming: How to watch WPL 2024?

Just before the toss, India's head coach Rahul Dravid gave the Test rookie his cap, inserting him in the playing eleven in place of the rested Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep became India's 313th Test cricketer with his participation, which was a noteworthy achievement. He had a tearful time with his family before the game, asking his mother for blessings and giving gratitude to God.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:02 IST

