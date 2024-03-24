Advertisement

The cricketing world is abuzz with speculation as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has hinted at an impending decision regarding Shaheen Shah Afridi's captaincy of the T20 team. This decision is expected to come after the upcoming national camp in Kakul. This has come as a big setback for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be sacked soon?

Sources within the PCB have revealed that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is being considered as a potential candidate to take over the captaincy role in both white-ball formats.

"The selection committee and board is working on two or three things and the selectors will take decision on the captaincy after the training camp in Kabul," stated Mohsin Naqvi during a media interaction.

Highlighting the need for a collective decision-making process, Mohsin Naqvi added, "The selection committee has to do some brainstorming and sit together and decide on the captain." He further emphasized the committee's inclination towards maintaining continuity in leadership.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ODI World Cup held in India. This decision was made by the previous committee led by Zaka Ashraf, who also selected Shan Masood as the Test captain.

Shaheen's impressive leadership skills, demonstrated by leading Lahore Qalandars to consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles, played a pivotal role in his elevation to the national captaincy.

However, Pakistan's recent 1-4 defeat in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, coupled with Lahore Qalandars' last-place finish in the current edition of the PSL, has raised questions about Shaheen's suitability as captain. These developments have cast a shadow over his captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

The PCB's forthcoming decision on Shaheen Afridi's captaincy is eagerly awaited, with many speculating whether the young pacer will continue to lead the team or if a new captain will be appointed to steer Pakistan's T20 squad forward.