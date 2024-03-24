×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Big setback for Pakistan! Decision on Shaheen's future as captain to be taken soon by PCB

The PCB's forthcoming decision on Shaheen Afridi's captaincy is eagerly awaited as Pakistan goes into the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi during Press conference | Image:X.com/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The cricketing world is abuzz with speculation as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has hinted at an impending decision regarding Shaheen Shah Afridi's captaincy of the T20 team. This decision is expected to come after the upcoming national camp in Kakul. This has come as a big setback for Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: Shubman Gill attributes IPL captaincy debut success to influence of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma 

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be sacked soon?

Sources within the PCB have revealed that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is being considered as a potential candidate to take over the captaincy role in both white-ball formats.

Advertisement

"The selection committee and board is working on two or three things and the selectors will take decision on the captaincy after the training camp in Kabul," stated Mohsin Naqvi during a media interaction.

Highlighting the need for a collective decision-making process, Mohsin Naqvi added, "The selection committee has to do some brainstorming and sit together and decide on the captain." He further emphasized the committee's inclination towards maintaining continuity in leadership.

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed as the T20I captain following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ODI World Cup held in India. This decision was made by the previous committee led by Zaka Ashraf, who also selected Shan Masood as the Test captain.

Shaheen's impressive leadership skills, demonstrated by leading Lahore Qalandars to consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles, played a pivotal role in his elevation to the national captaincy.

Advertisement

However, Pakistan's recent 1-4 defeat in a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, coupled with Lahore Qalandars' last-place finish in the current edition of the PSL, has raised questions about Shaheen's suitability as captain. These developments have cast a shadow over his captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for June.

Also Read: Just a matter of time before Rishabh Pant regains form: Navjot Sidhu

Advertisement

The PCB's forthcoming decision on Shaheen Afridi's captaincy is eagerly awaited, with many speculating whether the young pacer will continue to lead the team or if a new captain will be appointed to steer Pakistan's T20 squad forward.

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

2 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

8 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

10 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

11 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

12 minutes ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

15 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

17 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

23 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

23 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

24 minutes ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

29 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Deccan's title hopes dim

36 minutes ago
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Temple

38 minutes ago
Shubankar Sharma

Shubankar tied 7th

39 minutes ago
Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani

Cash-For-Query Case

40 minutes ago
Odisha FC IWL

Odisha FC win IWL trophy

43 minutes ago
Snatching caught on camera in Indirapuram

Snatching in Indirapuram

44 minutes ago
Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo