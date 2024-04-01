Advertisement

The captaincy situation in Pakistan cricket has escalated into a deeper controversy, with Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly upset over a statement on the PCB's official website that included quotes attributed to him which he claims he never made. A report on ESPNcricinfo indicates that Shaheen Afridi was close to releasing a statement addressing this issue, prompting the PCB to initiate urgent discussions with him. A follow-up meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly been scheduled for Monday to address the matter.

Shaheen Afridi furious with PCB statement?

It appears that Shaheen Shah Afridi, feeling undermined by the PCB's handling of the captaincy decision reversal, was not consulted or asked for his input regarding the statement used in the press release to announce Babar Azam's reappointment as the captain of white ball teams. Despite this, shortly after Babar Azam was reinstated as captain, a press release was issued containing words purportedly from Afridi expressing his full support for Babar Azam's captaincy and describing it as “my duty to back our captain.”

“It was an absolute honour to captain the Pakistan National Cricket Team. I will always cherish the memories and the opportunity. As a team player, it is my duty to back our captain, Babar Azam. I have played under his captaincy and have nothing but respect for him. I will try to help him on and off the field. We are all one. Our aim is the same, to help Pakistan become the best team in the world," Shaheen Afridi's remark in the PCB statement read.

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's white-ball captain



Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed the captain of the Pakistan T20I team after Babar Azam stepped down from all formats following a disastrous ODI World Cup campaign in India. Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament, resulting in Babar's resignation as captain across all three formats.

After a disappointing ODI World Cup 2023, Shaheen Afridi was named the T20I captain, and Shan Masood took over from Babar in Test cricket. The captain's slot in the Pakistan ODI team was left vacant for the time being. Now, Babar Azam has once again been made the captain of the Pakistan T20I and ODI squads ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

