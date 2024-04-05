×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Shah Afridi on losing captaincy to Babar Azam

Shaheen Shah Afridi is said to be displeased with the PCB's decision to reinstate Babar Azam as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After being relieved of Pakistan's white-ball captaincy in favor of Babar Azam for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, Shaheen Shah Afridi posted a mysterious message on Instagram. After Babar Azam resigned as captain following the disappointing performance at the ICC World Cup 2023, Shaheen Afridi assumed leadership of the team.

Also Read: 'I AM THE BEST': Shashank Singh, who was signed by mistake, sends message to PBKS after 29-ball 61

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi posts cryptic message amid captaincy controversy

Shaheen Shah Afridi is said to be displeased with the PCB's decision to reinstate Babar Azam as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Recently, Shaheen Afridi posted a mysterious Instagram story, seemingly related to the ongoing controversies in Pakistan cricket. 

Advertisement

"Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met; but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing," the text on the video shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi read. 

Shaheen was appointed T20 captain last November following the World Cup in India, during Zaka Ashraf's tenure as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He led Pakistan in a single T20I series against New Zealand before the PCB opted to return the captaincy for both T20Is and ODIs to Babar.

Advertisement

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Picked by 'mistake' in IPL Auction, Shashank Singh scores 61 off 29 to show his worth

His captaincy role was attributed to his successful leadership of the Lahore Qalandars franchise, which he guided to two consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles. However, his leadership stint faced challenges as he lost the T20 series against New Zealand 1-4 and failed to replicate his success with Qalandars, who ended up at the bottom of the PSL table.

Advertisement

Despite these setbacks, Shaheen Shah Afridi was quoted by the PCB expressing his support for Babar Azam.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

3 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

3 minutes ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

6 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

10 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

14 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

15 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

19 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

19 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

23 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

29 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

29 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

30 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

36 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

37 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

39 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo