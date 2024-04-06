Advertisement

After being relieved of Pakistan's white-ball captaincy in favor of Babar Azam for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, Shaheen Shah Afridi posted a mysterious message on Instagram. After Babar Azam resigned as captain following the disappointing performance at the ICC World Cup 2023, Shaheen Afridi assumed leadership of the team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi posts cryptic message amid captaincy controversy

Shaheen Shah Afridi is said to be displeased with the PCB's decision to reinstate Babar Azam as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Recently, Shaheen Afridi posted a mysterious Instagram story, seemingly related to the ongoing controversies in Pakistan cricket.

"Never ever put me in a position where I have to show you how cruel and ruthless I can be. Don't test my patience because I might be the kindest and sweetest person you've ever met; but once I reach my limit, you'll see me do the things that no one thought I was capable of doing," the text on the video shared by Shaheen Shah Afridi read.

Shaheen was appointed T20 captain last November following the World Cup in India, during Zaka Ashraf's tenure as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He led Pakistan in a single T20I series against New Zealand before the PCB opted to return the captaincy for both T20Is and ODIs to Babar.

His captaincy role was attributed to his successful leadership of the Lahore Qalandars franchise, which he guided to two consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) titles. However, his leadership stint faced challenges as he lost the T20 series against New Zealand 1-4 and failed to replicate his success with Qalandars, who ended up at the bottom of the PSL table.

Despite these setbacks, Shaheen Shah Afridi was quoted by the PCB expressing his support for Babar Azam.