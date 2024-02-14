English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Shakib Al Hasan's 1739-day reign as No.1 ICC ODI all-rounder ENDED by THIS underrated cricketer

Shakib Al Hasan's remarkable reign of 1739 days ended due to persistent injury concerns. He was last seen in action during the World Cup.

Republic Sports Desk
Bangladesh will take on Australia in their final CWC 2023 encounter.
Bangladesh will take on Australia in their final CWC 2023 encounter. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi made history by becoming the oldest player to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI all-rounders' rankings, dethroning Shakib Al Hasan after his long reign. Nabi reached the No.1 spot following his 136 during the opening match of Afghanistan's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Nabi becomes the oldest player to climb to the top of ODI all-rounders' rankings

Nabi, aged 39 years and 1 month, surpassed Tillakaratne Dilshan's record to become the oldest player to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI all-rounders' table. Additionally, the Afghanistan star's performance in the same match, where he also secured a wicket, propelled him to seventh place in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers.

Shakib's remarkable reign of 1739 days ended due to persistent injury concerns, compounded by Nabi's recent strong performances.

In the Test rankings, there was little change as India's Jasprit Bumrah maintained his stronghold as the leading bowler. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja of India continued to dominate the Test all-rounders' rankings ahead of his anticipated return in the upcoming Test against England.

Meanwhile, in the ODI bowlers' list, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj maintained his lead, while Sri Lankan duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Dilshan Madushanka made significant strides, with Hasaranga climbing 14 spots to equal 26th and Madushanka moving up four places to 33rd in the latest rankings released on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

