Updated March 11th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Mohammed Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh: Jay Shah

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
mohammed shami surgery
Mohammed Shami | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI.

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup where he was their standout performer. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September.

"Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami's return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA," said Shah while talking to media here.

Rahul missed the last four Tests of the England series after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, having undergone treatment in London.

Rishabh Pant on track for IPL comeback 

The BCCI secretary also gave an update on Rishabh Pant, who is set to make his much-awaited comeback in the IPL. Pant has been out of action since a horrific car accident in December 2022.

"He is batting well, he is keeping well. We will declare him fit very soon. If he can play the T20 World Cup for us, that will be a big thing for us. He is a big asset for us.

"If he can keep, he can play the World Cup. Let's see how he does in the IPL," said Shah.

The accident had left Pant with a severe right knee injury that required a ligament reconstruction surgery besides a fractured wrist and ankle. But he has done well to bounce back.

His IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting has already stated that he would be participating in the league.

IPL can't accept foreign investment 

Asked about the potential of foreign investment in the IPL, Shah said that is not possible considering the BCCI is a society and not a company.

"BCCI is a society and nobody can invest in it," Shah asserted.

It had been reported last year that Saudi Arabia was eyeing multi-billion dollar investment in the IPL.

In India, a registered society cannot accept foreign investment without the approval of the central government and the Reserve Bank of India. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

