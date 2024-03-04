Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Shane Warne Death Anniversary: Cricket Lovers Remember The Leg Break Legend Of Australia

Shane Warne, one of the greatest leg spinners took his last breath on 4th March 2 years ago. He bowled 'Ball of the Century' and took 708 test wickets.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Remembering Shane Warne On His Second Death Anniversary
Remembering Shane Warne On His Second Death Anniversary | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Two years ago on this day, the cricket world lost one of its bravest, most talented, and a legend, Shane Warne. The magical wrist spinner lost his life at the age of 52 in a hotel room. Words will fall short of describing how Warne has motivated a generation of cricketers and helped Australia win a ton of matches. His amazing bowling spells were just wonderful.  The cricket world was ready to see him back in the IPL, but after the news broke out, no one was able to digest it. First, the reason for his death was a mystery, but later it was said that he was feeling chest pain on the left side. 

His delivery to Mike Gatting in 1993, on the second day of the first Test of the 1993 Ashes Series, was considered the ‘Ball of the Century.’ The magical ball pitched outside of the leg stump and then dismissed Gatting by hitting on his off stump. Gatting was stunned by how the ball turned so much on the second day. It was the arrival of the legend. Warned ended his career as the highest Ashes wicket taker with 196 wickets in 36 appearances. 

Shane Warne started his career in 1992 against India in a home Test in Sydney and made his ODI debut the same year later. He was one of the perfect examples of what Aussie cricket is, aggression, talent, putting everything on line and sheer domination on the ground. 

For a long time, world cricket was dominated by the Australian side, and he played a major role in that dominance. Warne was one of the bowlers who gave leg spin bowling a new life with his unorthodox bowling style. The slow walk to the crease with high revolutions on the ball was something unusual. The more you see Warne bowling, the more you will learn how to set up a batsman. A fan shared a video by ICC, in which Nasser Hussain was reciting the poem “IF” by Rudyard Kipling. 

Shane Warne was also the first person to complete 600 and 700 wickets in the history of Test cricket, and he ended his career with 708 wickets in 145 matches. He also has 3154 runs in 199 innings in test cricket. 

The career that lasted for almost 15 years gave Australia and the whole cricket world so many unforgettable memories. In the IPL, he was the captain of the Rajasthan Royals team in the first edition and led the team to win the first title. And even after retiring, he was with the franchise till the end. 
 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

