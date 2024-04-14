×

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 18:09 IST

Shane Watson picks Rohit Sharma's successor to lead India; 'They have got another leader'

Shane Watson believes that India do not have much to worry about when it comes to selecting Rohit Sharma's successor, as they have already got another leader.

Reported by: Vidit Dhawan
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Team India do not have much to worry about when it comes to selecting captain Rohit Sharma's successor, as they have already got another leader. The Delhi Capitals assistant coach believes that Hardik Pandya's outstanding leadership in helping Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League title in their debut season makes him the obvious choice to be the 'Hitman's successor.

Shane Watson explains why Hardik Pandya can lead Team India

While commenting upon Hardik Pandya's impressive captaincy during the IPL 2022 season, Shane Watson said on the ICC Review, "The thing that stood out for me the most was how calm and chilled he was. He was upbeat with everything he did – what he did when he batted, in the field and when he bowled as well. You could see he really thrived with that leadership opportunity."

Watson believes that a change in the franchise during the IPL 2022 season is what helped Hardik prosper and showcase that he has far more skills than just being a finisher. "It was a great opportunity for Hardik to go to a new team, bat at No.4 and show his skill is not just being a power-hitter at the end," added Watson. "But it also showed his captaincy and leadership skills, which he wouldn't have had this year if he was still with the Mumbai Indians. It's an incredible opportunity for him and an incredible thing for Indian cricket to know that they have got another leader waiting in the wings if they need someone to step up."

Hardik undoubtedly had an incredible IPL 2022 season as captain, as under his leadership, the Gujarat Titans not only finished the league stages at the top of the league with 10 wins, but they also won the qualifier 1 against the Rajasthan Royals before beating them for the third time in the final, to sum up what was a nearly perfect campaign.

The all-rounder lead the way with both bat and ball, bagging the player of the final for his three wickets and 34 runs. He ended the season as the fourth highest-run scorer with 487 runs, apart from eight wickets.

While Watson does not believe that Hardik is ready to lead Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, he does believe that the Men in Blue are incredibly lucky to have someone like him for the future. "Probably not for the current (ICC Men’s) T20 World Cup unless there are a few injuries," explained the former Chennai Super Kings player. "But he is certainly ready to go. If there was an opportunity to come up if Rohit Sharma got injured, he is ready to go. There aren't too many teams throughout the world who have got someone waiting in the wings like Hardik Pandya."

Published June 10th, 2022 at 18:05 IST

