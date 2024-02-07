Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Sharjah Warriors’ Skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore Praises Bowlers’ Fighting Spirit in Thrilling Win

The Sharjah Warriors side will now face the Dubai Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in their next clash on Monday.

Republic Sports Desk
Tom Kohler-Cadmore in action in Abu Dhabi T10 League
Tom Kohler-Cadmore in action in Abu Dhabi T10 League | Image:Abu Dhabi T10 League
The Sharjah Warriors, led by their skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore and the bowling unit, secured a rip-roaring victory against the Desert Vipers in their DP World ILT20 Season 2 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Englishman’s impressive 68 off just 34 balls, with 8 sixes and 2 fours, along with some excellent bowling in the death overs helped the team close out a seven-run win.

Speaking after the win, Kohler-Cadmore revealed the strategy that took his team to the two points, having lost the previous tie to MI Emirates, “After the other game we had a chat, and realised that we were in our shells and not being aggressive enough. So tonight, we took the game to the opposition. We made a few tactical changes but the idea was to keep taking the game to them.”

The Warriors secured a fighting target courtesy of some impressive aggressive batting, and the skipper was particularly impressed with the bowling unit of his team. He showered praise on his bowlers’ fighting spirit.

“They did well in the second 10 overs, but we fought hard to reach 174 runs, which is a score our bowlers could defend. The difference tonight was that our bowlers bowled beautifully. They built pressure by taking regular wickets.”

Among their pace attack, Chris Woakes and Daniel Sams took the important wickets. But the final over was given to Muhammad Jawadullah, who stepped up to the plate. Kohler-Cadmore credited the victory to the young UAE pacer, saying, “Jawadullah is improving quite rapidly. He has played beautifully in the last two matches now, which is why we had the confidence to give him the last over. As a captain, I cannot ask for anything more than a bowler hitting the right lengths in crunch situations and he did just that. He stood up and won us the game.”

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

