Updated June 6th, 2022 at 13:34 IST

Shastri signals warning for India all-rounder: 'Shouldn't take risk of playing him in ODI'

Shastri advised the Indian team management to not take a risk by playing the all-rounder in ODIs and urged them to give him enough rest before the World Cup.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be limited to T20Is until the World Cup. Shastri remarked on Star Sports' Game Plan that Pandya should have plenty of rest before the T20 World Cup in Australia and that his fitness should be monitored to ensure that he is ready for the big tournament. Shastri stated that the management shouldn't risk Pandya's fitness by playing him in the ODIs. 

Pandya is fit enough to make a comeback to the Indian team, according to Shastri, and can play either as a batsman or an all-rounder. Pandya, according to the 59-year-old, can still bowl two overs for the team, but, he advised the management to give him plenty of rest so he can be fit for the big-ticket tournament later this year.

"He will walk back into that squad for me either as a batter or as an all-rounder. I don't think he is that badly injured where he cannot bowl you two overs. He has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"Massive, he does the job for two players. A Hardik Pandya playing just as a batter would mean he has to bat in the top four or five but Hardik Pandya playing as an all-rounder, he can bat at five, six or four and still bowl those two-three overs for you," he added.

Hardik Pandya's comeback

Pandya has not played at the international level since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. One of the primary reasons behind Pandya's exclusion from the team was his inability to bowl due to injury concerns. However, Pandya made an impressive comeback during the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, where he not only picked wickets for his team but also finished as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Pandya led his team Gujarat Titans from the front and helped them win the IPL title in their maiden season in the competition. 

Pandya's impressive all-round show earned him a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. It will be interesting to see if Pandya is able to replicate his IPL performance on the international stage. 

Published June 6th, 2022 at 13:34 IST

