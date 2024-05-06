Updated May 6th, 2024 at 21:43 IST
SHOCKING! 11-year-old boy dies after cricket ball hits his private part, Disturbing visuals viral
In a tragic turn of events in Pune, a devastating incident has left the community reeling with shock and grief as an 11-year-old boy lost his life while playing cricket after being struck by a ball in his private area.
The young victim, identified as Shaurya Khadwe, was engaged in a game of cricket with his peers in Pune when the unthinkable tragedy occurred. The harrowing incident, captured by a CCTV camera, unfolded in Lohegaon on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood and beyond.
11-year-old dies after cricket ball hits his private part
Disturbing visuals from the CCTV footage have since circulated widely across various social media platforms, depicting the heart-wrenching moment when Shaurya Khadwe collapsed to the ground following the impact of the cricket ball. The footage shows Shaurya's friends immediately rushing towards him to help.
A video of the incident was shared on social media by The Free Press Journal. The tragedy has sparked conversations about the need for proper cricketing gear for children to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.
Authorities have initiated investigations into the incident, aiming to ascertain the sequence of events leading to Shaurya's tragic demise. Meanwhile, heartfelt condolences and messages of solidarity pour in for the grieving family, offering solace during this unimaginably difficult time.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 21:43 IST