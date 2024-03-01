Advertisement

Battle-scarred veterans Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik starred with the bat as their side DY Patil Blue beat RBI by nine wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup on Friday.

After opting to bat, RBI was bowled out for a paltry 112 in 19.4 overs. This despite an opening stand worth 45 between Sumit Ghadigaonkar and Pranay Sharma. The chief wicket-takers for Blue were Pariskshit Valsangkar (4-15) and Karsh Kothari (3-12).

In their response Blue rode to their victory thanks to an unbroken second wicket stand between Dhawan (45 n.o.: 29b, 7x4, 1x6) and Karthik (36 n.o.: 21b, 6x4). Blue chased down the target in just 10.5 overs to finish on 113 for one.

In the other game played in the afternoon at the DY Patil University Ground, CAG outclassed Nirlon Sports Club by seve wickets in a low-scoring encounter.

Batting first Nirlon was shot out for mere 98 in 15.5 overs. Only Jayesh Pokhar with an unbeaten 38 held firm. For CAG the best bowlers were Sanveer Singh (4-25) and Writwick Chatterjee (3-25). In their response CAG chased down the paltry score in just 8.3 overs to finish on 99 for three.

Earlier, India’s under-19 World Cup all-rounder Arshin Kulkarni starred with an all-round show for Jain Irrigation in their seven wicket win over BPCL at the DY Patil University Ground.

Kulkarni made an unbeaten 84 off 52 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes. He also picked up 1-22 in his three overs.

In the other game at the DY Patil Stadium, Indian Oil chased down Mumbai Customs’ total of 142 for eight with six wickets thanks to Ankush Bains’ resourceful 50 off 49 balls with four boundaries and a six. Saturday and Sunday are break days in the tournament. Action resumes on Monday.

BRIEF SCORES

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group D: Mumbai Customs 142-8 in 20 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 31, Sachin Yadav 28; Rohan Raje 2-12, M Siddharth 2-21, Vaibhav Arora 2-42) lost to Indian Oil 143-4 in 19.4 overs (Ankush Bains 50, Aditya Tare 32; Parag Khanapurkar 2-24)-by six wickets

4 pm: Group B: RBI 112 in 19.4 overs (Pranay Sharma 33, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 24; Parikshit Valsangkar 4-15, Karsh Kothari 3-12) lost to DY Patil Blue 113-1 in 10.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 45 n.o., Dinesh Karthik 36 n.o.)-by nine wickets

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group A: BPCL 168-9 in 20 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 37, Anukul Roy 34; Mayank Yadav 4-26) lost to Jain Irrigation 172-3 in 19 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 84 n.o., Sachin Dhas 37; Sakib Hussain 2-36)-by seven wickets

4 pm: Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 98 in 15.5 overs (Jayesh Pokhar 38 n.o.; Sanveer Singh 4-25, Writwick Chatterjee 3-25) lost to CAG 99-3 in 8.3 overs (Subhrangshu Senapati 27, R Sanjay 26, Varun Lavande 24)-by seven wickets