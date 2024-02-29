Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Shikhar Dhawan makes a STRONG comeback in competitive cricket, smashes 39 at DY Patil tournament

Shikhar Dhawan made his return to competitive cricket after he took part in the DY Patil T20 Tournament. Even Dinesh Karthik was seen in action.

Republic Sports Desk
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan during a training session | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After a long wait, veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan was seen in action as he embarked on his journey to competitive cricket. The star-batter, known for his explosive hitting abilities and powerful stance, has officially returned to action in competitive cricket as he took part in the DY Patil T20 Cup. The batter has been a fan-favourite but has remained out of favour of the BCCI management. Dharan is usually seen in action at the Indian Premier League matches as he is a part of the Punjab Kings, but he has made an early comeback.  

Also Read: 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards after Shreyas & Ishan snub by Irfan

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan showcases explosiveness at competitive return, but effort falls short 

Festivities came early for the Shikhar Dhawan fans as the veteran Indian batter returned to competitive cricket at the DY Patil T20 Cup. On Wednesday, the batter, who is a part of the DY Patil Blue team, secured a 28-ball 39, which included five boundaries and two sixes. The knock was nothing less than entertaining, and the batter showcased that he still has the IT factor inside him. But Dhawan's efforts fell through as the DY Patil Blue, who had a target of 186, failed to reach it, and they lost the match by one run to Tata Sports Club. Blue finished at 184/7 after 20 overs, allowing Tata to take the win.

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan established a 64-run partnership with Abhijit Tomar for 76.1 overs and took the team's score to a suitable position. Nutan Goel remained unbeaten on 38 off 35 balls as he added a valuable 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Shubham Dubey (42).

India's Shikhar Dhawan during a training session for the Indian Cricket Team in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: SLC

Apart from Dhawan, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who was also a part of the DY Patil Blue, fell for a golden duck in the match. But the stumper was able to take the key wicket of Samarth Vyas after he made the catch.  

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is looking to earn BIG PAYCHECKS': Mitchell Johnson's SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS on Steve Smith

Shikhar Dhawan was last seen in action for the Indian Cricket Team at the ODI series in Bangladesh, which took place in 2022. He will now return as a skipper for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

26 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

28 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

31 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

32 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

33 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

    World8 minutes ago

  2. 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Biker Thrown Into Air Upto 10-Ft High After Head-On Collision With Car

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  5. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo