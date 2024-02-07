Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan has disclosed that he composed the emotional post on his son Zoravar's birthday with the expectation that his son might come across it and read the heartfelt message. On December 26, Dhawan expressed his feelings in a touching note dedicated to his son.

3 things you need to know

Shikhar Dhawan is no longer a regular for India

Dhawan was last seen in action for India in 2022

He is currently the captain of Punjab Kings in IPL

Also Read: 'Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Pope's way leading to inappropriate physical contact': ICC

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan opens up on the viral post about his son

Shikhar Dhawan opened up about the challenges he faced after separation from his wife and how he used to travel to Australia to spend time with his son. The cricketer shared a photograph with his son, extending birthday wishes in the caption, shedding light on the difficulties of maintaining a connection through conventional means.

Advertisement

“I was not in pain. I was just expressing my thoughts. It has been five months since I have spoken to him, I was just expressing emotions. I am an emotional guy and I was just trying to send love to him, because If I am sad while thinking about him that negative energy will get him,” Dhawan said on a podcast with Humans of Bombay.

Here's the post that Dhawan had shared for his son Zoravar in December last year.

Advertisement

Dhawan tied the knot with Aesha Mukherjee in 2012, and together, they have a 10-year-old son named Zoraver. It's noteworthy that both Aesha and Zoraver hold Australian citizenship. A Delhi court granted divorce to Dhawan last year, noting that the Indian cricketer was subjected to cruelty by his estranged wife.