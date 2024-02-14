English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

'Those who are MARRIED...': Shikhar Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

Shikhar Dhawan has been out of action for the past several months and will be next seen leading Punjab Kings during IPL 2024.

Vishal Tiwari
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan | Image:Instagram/ShikharDhawan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Valentine's Day, Shikhar Dhawan, the star batter from India, shared a hilarious reel where he humorously cautioned married couples to celebrate the day with their partners. Dhawan took to his official social media handle to share the funny video, which has since garnered nearly 2,00,000 views. Dhawan has been out of action for the past several months and will be next seen leading Punjab Kings during IPL 2024. 

Shikhar Dhawan shares a hilarious video on Valentine's Day

Shikhar Dhawan is widely recognized as one of the premier white-ball players of contemporary cricket, often delivering standout performances during ICC tournaments, as evidenced by three of his 17 ODI centuries being scored at the Cricket World Cup.

The Delhi-born cricketer recently uploaded a video on his social media handle. Dhawan's video has been gaining traction on Instagram, drawing significant attention from fans and his teammates alike. Here's a glimpse of the clip:

Advertisement

Having not participated in an international match since 2022, the legendary batter is set to make his return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the Punjab Kings. Dhawan was made the captain of the franchise during IPL 2023 after Mayank Agarwal was asked to step down. 

Advertisement

Punjab Kings finished eighth on the IPL 2023 points table and will be hoping to improve their performance this season. 

Regarding Dhawan's international career, the southpaw batter has voluntarily opted out, believing it's now the moment for younger players to step up and assume responsibility. He was not selected for the recently concluded Men's Cricket World Cup, which was held in India in 2023. 

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan has represented India across 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is from 2010 to 2022. He has scored over 10,000 international runs for India including 24 centuries and 55 half-centuries. Dhawan is also one of the highest run-scorers in the IPL

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin in March-April this year. A total of 10 teams from all across the country will compete for the coveted cup. Chennai Super Kings won the title last year. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

17 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 5 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info6 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement