On Valentine's Day, Shikhar Dhawan, the star batter from India, shared a hilarious reel where he humorously cautioned married couples to celebrate the day with their partners. Dhawan took to his official social media handle to share the funny video, which has since garnered nearly 2,00,000 views. Dhawan has been out of action for the past several months and will be next seen leading Punjab Kings during IPL 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan shares a hilarious video on Valentine's Day

Shikhar Dhawan is widely recognized as one of the premier white-ball players of contemporary cricket, often delivering standout performances during ICC tournaments, as evidenced by three of his 17 ODI centuries being scored at the Cricket World Cup.

The Delhi-born cricketer recently uploaded a video on his social media handle. Dhawan's video has been gaining traction on Instagram, drawing significant attention from fans and his teammates alike. Here's a glimpse of the clip:

Having not participated in an international match since 2022, the legendary batter is set to make his return in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the Punjab Kings. Dhawan was made the captain of the franchise during IPL 2023 after Mayank Agarwal was asked to step down.

Punjab Kings finished eighth on the IPL 2023 points table and will be hoping to improve their performance this season.

Regarding Dhawan's international career, the southpaw batter has voluntarily opted out, believing it's now the moment for younger players to step up and assume responsibility. He was not selected for the recently concluded Men's Cricket World Cup, which was held in India in 2023.

Shikhar Dhawan has represented India across 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is from 2010 to 2022. He has scored over 10,000 international runs for India including 24 centuries and 55 half-centuries. Dhawan is also one of the highest run-scorers in the IPL.

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin in March-April this year. A total of 10 teams from all across the country will compete for the coveted cup. Chennai Super Kings won the title last year.

