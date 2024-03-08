×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Shoaib Bashir gets aggressive on Jaiswal, then Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill show whose the BOSS

Shoaib Bashir confronts Jaiswal aggressively; Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill assert dominance, demonstrating their superiority in the confrontation.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir's reaction after Jaiswal's wicket
IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir's reaction after Jaiswal's wicket | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The fifth Test match between India and England, held in Dharamsala, offered an exciting moment of cricketing action when off-spinner Shoaib Bashir displayed a wide range of emotions after dismissing Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in fine form, confidently came to his half-century with a flurry of forceful shots, demonstrating his batting skill with each boundary. However, cricket's unpredictable nature came into play when Shoaib Bashir, England's off-spin specialist, bowled a quickly spinning ball that caught Jaiswal off guard and left him stranded outside his crease.

As Jaiswal's attempted shot missed the mark, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes quickly removed the bails, signalling his dismissal. Bashir's reaction was a mix of pride and relief, seen in his eyes despite his seemingly aggressive demeanour, emphasising the gravity of the matter.

Advertisement

India vs England: Bashir's aggression on Jaiswal

Despite the intensity, England's captain and talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes supported Shoaib Bashir by embracing him from behind in a display of brotherhood, allowing the bowler to restore his calm in the tense atmosphere of the contest.

Advertisement

Jaiswal's exit brought an end to a promising innings in which he shown tremendous talent and commitment, scoring 57 runs off 58 balls. Despite falling short of a century in the match, Jaiswal had a huge effect on the outcome.

Also Read: Tendulkar's priceless response for Williamson & Southee in 100th Test

Advertisement

Also Read: Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill showcase superlative form, securing 100s

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill showed Shoaib Bashir who’s the real boss

A battle of wills was put in motion when Bashir grabbed the ball in the first over and established direct eye contact with Jaiswal. His demeanour radiated anger towards Jaiswal. In the face of this assault, Shoaib Bashir did not waver and did not exhibit any symptoms of weakness. Later in the match, though, Shuban Gill and Rohit Sharma kept up the pressure, hitting him for seven or eight sixes, trying Bashir's willpower to the breaking point. At the high-stakes match between India and England at Dharamsala, where India led by 91 runs after lunch (at the point of writing) and England scored 218 runs in their opening innings, Bashir's figures demonstrate his resilience in the face of difficulty. He gave up 111 runs and claimed one wicket in 23.0 overs at an economy rate of 4.83. With Gill getting 110 runs off 150 balls and Sharma reaching a century (103 runs off 162 balls), these two players made significant contributions to India's domination.

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

17 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shoaib Bashir gets aggressive on Jaiswal, then Rohit & Gill take revenge

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Stokes is special, has turned England into an amazing team: Moeen Ali

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes place in USKG Malaysian Championships

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial vows full cooperation with SEBI

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. 'Testament to Our Nari Shakti': Sudha Murty Nominated to Rajya Sabha

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo