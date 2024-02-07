Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:51 IST

'I always knew...': Shoaib Bashir recalls visa hassle while coming to India for England debut

Shoaib Bashir, who is of Pakistani origin, couldn't get his Indian visa in time, which resulted in him missing out on the first Test in Hyderabad.

Republic Sports Desk
Shoaib Bashir
Shoaib Bashir | Image:(@englandcricket/X.com)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

England spinner Shoaib Bashir picked up two wickets in his debut Test match on Friday in Visakhapatnam. The 20-year-old dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test. However, Bashir could have made his debut in the previous game had it not been for a visa delay. 

After the end of the day's play on Friday, Bashir spoke about the hassle caused by the visa delay. Bashir said that he always knew he would get the visa before thanking the ECB abd the BCCI for helping him.   

Advertisement

Bashir had to fly back to England from Abu Dhabi to get his visa sorted before taking the flight to India. Stokes said he was devastated and even contemplated staying back in Abu Dhabi until the issue was sorted but Bashir stated he was always sure about getting the visa.

"No doubts at all, I always knew I would get the visa. It was a bit of a hassle but we're here now, I've made my debut, and that's all that matters. I was pretty chilled to be fair. I knew it would get sorted so thanks to ECB and BCCI for sorting out quite quickly," he said.

Advertisement

Bashir speaks about the advantages of being tall

Being that tall does have its advantages, one being the ability to generate extra bounce.

Advertisement

"(Growing up) Always been above average height, 6ft 4in does help with the spin I guess," he said on a lighter note.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has been left impressed with Bashir's control at such a young age but the spinner himself feels he could have been more accurate on his first day in Test cricket.

Advertisement

"I could have been a bit more consistent with my lines but I'm just going to look back on this day and think getting Rohit Sharma out, I think that's all that matters really," he said.

Besides Stokes, he is also glad to pick brains of veterans James Anderson and Joe Root in the England setup.

Advertisement

"Jimmy is cap 613, I'm cap 713 so there's a hundred caps between us. He's an incredible lad, the experience is crazy and having Rooty out there helps a lot as well." England picked up three wickets in the final session to pick up some momentum going into day two.

"I think we did well to get them six down towards the end of the day. Looking ahead we'll want to get a couple of early breakthroughs (and) then get batting," added Bashir. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World20 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement