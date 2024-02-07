Advertisement

England spinner Shoaib Bashir picked up two wickets in his debut Test match on Friday in Visakhapatnam. The 20-year-old dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test. However, Bashir could have made his debut in the previous game had it not been for a visa delay.

After the end of the day's play on Friday, Bashir spoke about the hassle caused by the visa delay. Bashir said that he always knew he would get the visa before thanking the ECB abd the BCCI for helping him.

Bashir had to fly back to England from Abu Dhabi to get his visa sorted before taking the flight to India. Stokes said he was devastated and even contemplated staying back in Abu Dhabi until the issue was sorted but Bashir stated he was always sure about getting the visa.

"No doubts at all, I always knew I would get the visa. It was a bit of a hassle but we're here now, I've made my debut, and that's all that matters. I was pretty chilled to be fair. I knew it would get sorted so thanks to ECB and BCCI for sorting out quite quickly," he said.

Bashir speaks about the advantages of being tall

Being that tall does have its advantages, one being the ability to generate extra bounce.

"(Growing up) Always been above average height, 6ft 4in does help with the spin I guess," he said on a lighter note.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has been left impressed with Bashir's control at such a young age but the spinner himself feels he could have been more accurate on his first day in Test cricket.

"I could have been a bit more consistent with my lines but I'm just going to look back on this day and think getting Rohit Sharma out, I think that's all that matters really," he said.

Besides Stokes, he is also glad to pick brains of veterans James Anderson and Joe Root in the England setup.

"Jimmy is cap 613, I'm cap 713 so there's a hundred caps between us. He's an incredible lad, the experience is crazy and having Rooty out there helps a lot as well." England picked up three wickets in the final session to pick up some momentum going into day two.

"I think we did well to get them six down towards the end of the day. Looking ahead we'll want to get a couple of early breakthroughs (and) then get batting," added Bashir.