Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed make a long-awaited public appearance after divorce with Sania Mirza
Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who just got married, made their much-awaited public appearance on Saturday. It was their first appearance together. The duo was seen travelling to Multan in advance of the Pakistan Super League's ninth season (PSL 9). This came after Shoaib Mailik's divorce from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.
The former captain of Pakistan's cricket team and his spouse, an actress, were seen strolling hand in hand out of Multan Airport late at night in videos that went viral on Geo News. Shoaib, a member of the PSL 9 Karachi Kings roster, is getting ready for Sunday's inaugural game between the team and the Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
After the famous couple stepped off the plane, they were observed getting into a van, most likely headed to their lodging for the league's first campaign in Multan.
Weeks after Shoaib and Sana shocked fans and followers alike by announcing their marriage in January, the couple made their public appearance. The couple thanked God and cited a passage from the Quran while posting peeks of their wedding celebrations on social media.
"And We created you in pairs."
In which cities will PSL unfold?
PSL 9 will take place in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The championship match will take place on March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. Matches in the event will be split into two legs, with 14 matches scheduled from February 17 to 27 at Multan Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Then, from February 28 to March 12, 16 games will be held in the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, before the playoffs move fully to Karachi. This much-awaited cricket contest will be even more exciting because different teams will play matches at their home grounds.
