English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed make a long-awaited public appearance after divorce with Sania Mirza

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and actor wife Sana Javed make a long-awaited public appearance after divorce from the Indian star tennis star Sania Mirza

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shoaib Malik Wedding
Shoaib Malik Wedding | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik, who just got married, made their much-awaited public appearance on Saturday. It was their first appearance together. The duo was seen travelling to Multan in advance of the Pakistan Super League's ninth season (PSL 9). This came after Shoaib Mailik's divorce from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

The former captain of Pakistan's cricket team and his spouse, an actress, were seen strolling hand in hand out of Multan Airport late at night in videos that went viral on Geo News. Shoaib, a member of the PSL 9 Karachi Kings roster, is getting ready for Sunday's inaugural game between the team and the Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

After the famous couple stepped off the plane, they were observed getting into a van, most likely headed to their lodging for the league's first campaign in Multan.

Advertisement

Weeks after Shoaib and Sana shocked fans and followers alike by announcing their marriage in January, the couple made their public appearance. The couple thanked God and cited a passage from the Quran while posting peeks of their wedding celebrations on social media. 

"And We created you in pairs."

Also Read: Here's why Indian team players are wearing black armbands on Day 3

Advertisement

In which cities will PSL unfold? 

PSL 9 will take place in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The championship match will take place on March 18 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. Matches in the event will be split into two legs, with 14 matches scheduled from February 17 to 27 at Multan Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Advertisement

Then, from February 28 to March 12, 16 games will be held in the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, before the playoffs move fully to Karachi. This much-awaited cricket contest will be even more exciting because different teams will play matches at their home grounds.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

10 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

14 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Kapoor Calls The Night Manager A ‘Milestone’ In His Career

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran

    Defence10 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo