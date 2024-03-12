Advertisement

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a fine of 10% of Islamabad United pacer Naseem Shah's match fee for breaching the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) code of conduct during a match against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 10. Naseem, representing Islamabad United, kicked the stumps after the final ball of Multan Sultans' innings.

Naseem Shah fined for inappropriate behaviour

PCB issued a statement confirming that Naseem Shah violated Article 2.2 of the code of conduct, which pertains to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings. The charge against Naseem was laid by on-field umpires Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Muhammad Asif.

"Islamabad United’s Naseem Shah has been fined 10 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL PSL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s HBL PSL 9 fixture against Multan Sultans at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday," PCB said in its statement.

The statement also confirmed that there was no requirement for a formal hearing as Naseem admitted guilt to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

“Since Naseem pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama, there was no need of a formal hearing,” the statement read.

Naseem Shah is one of the finest fast bowlers that Pakistan have at the moment. He made his international debut for the country in November 2019 at the age of 16. Naseem Shah has thus far played 17 Tests, 14 ODIs and 19 T20I games for Pakistan. The 21-year-old has picked up 51, 32, and 15 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is respectively