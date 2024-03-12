×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

SHOCKING! Virat Kohli to be dropped from the India side for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

According to a striking report, selectors are contemplating a tough decision of omitting Virat Kohli from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 side.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As the cricket world is gearing up for the start of the IPL 2024, a major development which could prove to be vital for Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is making waves. According to a report, Virat Kohli may not feature in the marquee tournament that is scheduled to start on June 2. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by USA and West Indies.

Also Read | BCCI provides medical updates on Rishabh Pant, Mohd. Shami and Prashidh

Advertisement

Virat Kohli will likely be dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

An unexpected piece of information has come forward on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, 2024. According to it, India's batting general, Virat Kohli, could be omitted from Team India's squad in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. BCCI has to submit the provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the first week of May, and it is made apparent by a report published in The Telegraph that BCCI is not sure whether to keep Virat Kohli in the scheme of things or not.

Advertisement

Delving further into the piece, there are assertions that say, BCCI isn't convinced by the way Kohli builds his T20I innings. The selectors are mulling over the inclusion of fresh blood, and hence, a tough decision looms. However, the final verdict would be subject to how Virat Kohli performs in the IPL 2024. The report quotes that the subject "remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved" from the board.

Advertisement

Notably, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli has so far played a total of 117 T20 internationals and has scored 4037 runs at an average of 51.75. 

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

Advertisement

Ajit Agarkar communicates Team India's requirement to Virat Kohli  

The striking report further states that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has had a word with Virat Kohli, and the needs of the team, plus the possible alterations that are expected from his end, have been communicated. Rohit Sharma will captain the India side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The World Cup will be the immediate follow-up to the IPL 2024, which is scheduled to kick-start on March 22.
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:44 IST

T20 World Cup

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

22 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

an hour ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. Groom Asks Bride to Apply Sindoor Breaks Stereotypes, Wins Hearts Online

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Google ties up with ECI to prevent spread of false information

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Re-Developed Kochrab Ashram

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo