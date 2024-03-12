Advertisement

As the cricket world is gearing up for the start of the IPL 2024, a major development which could prove to be vital for Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup is making waves. According to a report, Virat Kohli may not feature in the marquee tournament that is scheduled to start on June 2. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by USA and West Indies.

Virat Kohli will likely be dropped from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024

An unexpected piece of information has come forward on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, 2024. According to it, India's batting general, Virat Kohli, could be omitted from Team India's squad in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. BCCI has to submit the provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the first week of May, and it is made apparent by a report published in The Telegraph that BCCI is not sure whether to keep Virat Kohli in the scheme of things or not.

A Person played "Shot of the Century in T20 Cricket" and someone thinking of dropping Virat Kohli 😮



Dropping Kohli means Dropping World Cup, choice is yours 🙏#ViratKohli #T20WorldCup2024#RanjiTrophyFinal #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/3fRl1d42Mb — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07)

Delving further into the piece, there are assertions that say, BCCI isn't convinced by the way Kohli builds his T20I innings. The selectors are mulling over the inclusion of fresh blood, and hence, a tough decision looms. However, the final verdict would be subject to how Virat Kohli performs in the IPL 2024. The report quotes that the subject "remains a very delicate matter and not many are willing to get involved" from the board.

Notably, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Kohli has so far played a total of 117 T20 internationals and has scored 4037 runs at an average of 51.75.

Ajit Agarkar communicates Team India's requirement to Virat Kohli

The striking report further states that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has had a word with Virat Kohli, and the needs of the team, plus the possible alterations that are expected from his end, have been communicated. Rohit Sharma will captain the India side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The World Cup will be the immediate follow-up to the IPL 2024, which is scheduled to kick-start on March 22.

