English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

'When will he learn': Shubman Gill's continuous failure with bat leads to more & more disappointment

Fans are frustrated with Shubman Gill's below-par performance in the 1st IND vs ENG Test, expressing disappointment with his performance in whites.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Shubman Gill gets out in IND vs ENG 1st Test
Shubman Gill gets out in IND vs ENG 1st Test | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India was behind England by 24 runs at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the first Test. India achieved a 222/3 result with KL. Shreyas Iyer is at 34 not out and Rahul is undefeated at 55. Joe Root removed Yashasvi Jaiswal from the game after he scored an incredible 80. Only a few wickets were taken by England's bowlers, Tom Hartley and Joe Root.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Shubman Gill struggled on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England 
  • India made 222/3 at lunch on Day 2
  • KL Rahul scored his half century 

Also Read: Gavaskar disappointed with Shubman Gill's poor display in IND v ENG

Advertisement

Shubman Gill displayed a horrible performance once again

Shubman Gill's early dismissal on January 25, on Day 2 of the India-England Test in Hyderabad, highlighted his ongoing struggles as Team India's No. 3 batsman. In front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill struggled to demonstrate intent during his 66-ball knock before giving way to rookie spinner Tom Hartley for just 23 runs.

Advertisement

While Gill could muster just nine more runs during the night, he was unable to move the strike in a manner that would have tested Ben Stokes and England's tactical plans. 

Gill tried to break free from pressure in the 35th over, but Ben Duckett caught him at mid-wicket with an aggressive shot. His bad performance was exacerbated by his decision-making, which showed that he was unable to effectively counteract spin.

Advertisement

The Punjab-born player offered to play at number three when Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the West Indies last year, but he has struggled to settle into the role. Gill has averaged 23.62 in nine innings for India in Test matches, however, he has only scored 189 runs at No. 3 overall. His work in this role has not been very impressive. His greatest score at this position thus far is 47 runs.

Fans are not happy with Shubman Gill

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World7 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement