Shubman Gill gets out in IND vs ENG 1st Test | Image: AP

India was behind England by 24 runs at the end of the first session on Day 2 of the first Test. India achieved a 222/3 result with KL. Shreyas Iyer is at 34 not out and Rahul is undefeated at 55. Joe Root removed Yashasvi Jaiswal from the game after he scored an incredible 80. Only a few wickets were taken by England's bowlers, Tom Hartley and Joe Root.

3 things you need to know

Shubman Gill struggled on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England

India made 222/3 at lunch on Day 2

KL Rahul scored his half century

Shubman Gill displayed a horrible performance once again

Shubman Gill's early dismissal on January 25, on Day 2 of the India-England Test in Hyderabad, highlighted his ongoing struggles as Team India's No. 3 batsman. In front of an enthusiastic crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Gill struggled to demonstrate intent during his 66-ball knock before giving way to rookie spinner Tom Hartley for just 23 runs.

While Gill could muster just nine more runs during the night, he was unable to move the strike in a manner that would have tested Ben Stokes and England's tactical plans.

Gill tried to break free from pressure in the 35th over, but Ben Duckett caught him at mid-wicket with an aggressive shot. His bad performance was exacerbated by his decision-making, which showed that he was unable to effectively counteract spin.

The Punjab-born player offered to play at number three when Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut in the West Indies last year, but he has struggled to settle into the role. Gill has averaged 23.62 in nine innings for India in Test matches, however, he has only scored 189 runs at No. 3 overall. His work in this role has not been very impressive. His greatest score at this position thus far is 47 runs.

Fans are not happy with Shubman Gill

Prince Shubman Gill continues to disappoint me in Test cricket. Just 23 runs scored, when will be learn? ☹️💔💔 #INDvsENG — Babrian 56 (@Baaber56) January 26, 2024