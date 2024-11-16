Published 20:31 IST, November 16th 2024
Showing 'Langer-Like Grit', Skipper Badoni's Double Ton Keeps Delhi In Quarters Hunt
Skipper Ayush Badoni played the most defining knock of his short but eventful first-class career as his maiden double hundred not only gave Delhi three points against Jharkhand but more importantly kept them in contention for a possible quarter-final berth in the Ranji Trophy here on Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ayush Badoni | Image: X.com
20:31 IST, November 16th 2024