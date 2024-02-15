Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

Shreyas Iyer DROPPED from Test team? Not included in Ranji Trophy squad

A recent report has surfaced indicating that the BCCI is displeased with Indian cricketers opting out of Ranji Trophy matches.

Vishal Tiwari
Shreyas Iyer losing his wicket in IND vs ENG 1st Test
Shreyas Iyer losing his wicket in IND vs ENG 1st Test | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shreyas Iyer, the Indian cricketer who will not feature in the third Test against England on Thursday, February 15 after a series of low scores, has also been omitted from Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Assam starting on February 16.

Where is Shreyas Iyer? 

This absence hints at a growing trend among some Indian players who seem reluctant to participate in BCCI's Ranji Trophy matches. Following Ishan Kishan's recent hesitance towards first-class cricket, Shreyas Iyer's exclusion raises eyebrows. 

Despite reports suggesting back spasms after the second Test, the BCCI refrained from providing any injury update on the Mumbai batsman, implying his omission from the squad was due to other reasons. When BCCI announed the squad for the Rajkot Test, Shreyas Iyer's name was missing and the BCCI did not provide any health update on the Mumbai star.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Assam and Iyer is absent from that list too. Ajinkya Rahane has been named the captain of the side. 

It appears that Iyer has been excluded from the Test squad and instructed by the BCCI to participate in the Ranji Trophy. However, there is a possibility that he has chosen to make himself unavailable for selection in first-class cricket for Mumbai.

A recent report has surfaced indicating that the BCCI is displeased with Indian cricketers opting out of Ranji Trophy matches despite not being selected for the national squad. Ishan Kishan is one of the players who has been in the news for the past few days due to the same reason. 

Meanwhile, India are all set to lock horns against England in the third Test of their five-match series starting Thursday. The match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is slated to begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 15. 

The series is currently levelled at 1-1. England won the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs, while India emerged victorious in the second Test in Visakhapatnam by 106 runs. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 00:15 IST

