Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

'Shreyas Iyer has been a liability': Netizens ridicule axed IND batter for flop show in Ranji final

Shreyas Iyer's troubled season continues. The right-hander failed to get going in the Ranji trophy final against Vidarbha and got out after making 7 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shreyas Iyer's poor run of form continues. After being removed from the BCCI central contract list, the player returned to the domestic circuit, but so far hasn't been able to produce anything exceptional. Playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, Iyer could only score three runs in the semi-final and fell cheaply in the final as well against Vidarbha at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

Shardul Thakur gets out cheaply again, provokes reactions on social media

Considering the drama that has unfolded in the last few weeks, fans are seemingly keeping an eagle eye on the performance of Shreyas Iyer. Thus, when he got out at just 7 in the Ranji Trophy final, users began to post their thoughts on Iyer. Subsequently, making him a trending topic on social media platform X.

A plethora of reactions flowed, some trolled Iyer, some suggested he needs rest, whereas some questioned his ability to play short balls, as he has regularly faced problems dealing with a shortish length, moreover, he got dismissed on a short ball even today. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Shreyas Iyer struggles, Shardul Thakur dazzles

While Shreyas Iyer's tough time has been prolonged, another India international, who is making rounds and delivering statement after statement in domestic cricket, ultimately making points for a re-entry into the Indian squad is Shardul Thakur. Following the century in the semi-final, Thakur has once again stood up for Mumbai, when the team was in a dire situation. Thakur scored a valuable 75 runs, which took Mumbai beyond the 200 mark. Mumbai got bundled out at 224.
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

