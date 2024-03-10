×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Shreyas Iyer receives a huge shout-out in the dressing room following India's win over England-WATCH

Following the culmination of the India vs England Test series, Shreyas Iyer received a popular mention in the dressing room. Know the reason behind it.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer | Image:X/ BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

While it has been a rough couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer, the player is still largely popular in the Indian dressing room. Following India's resounding win over England in the 5-match Test series, Iyer has received a popular mention for his fielding display in the first two matches. Iyer did not find a place in the squad for the last three Tests.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant gets GREEN SIGNAL to play IPL 2024: Reports

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer gets a special mention in the dressing room following the win

Following the culmination of the Dharamsala Test, which also drew curtains to the 5-match Test series between India and England, Team India's fielding coach, T Dilip decided to name the present the accolade to the player. who according to him emerged as the best fielder from the Indian side. During the process, Dilip mentioned the names of the nominees, where Shreyas Iyer also found a spot.

Advertisement

However, Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma were presented with the tag eventually.

Shreyas Iyer was a part of the India squad for the first two Tests, but the string of poor performances got him out of the squad. Moreover, he was snubbed from the central contract list, and following a return to the domestic circuit, runs are still hard to come. Iyer featured in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu and could only rake in a meagre 3 runs. In the final too, which commenced on Sunday, he has been dismissed at the score of 7. Thus, the difficult phase continues.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams

Advertisement

What's next for Shreyas Iyer?

While he has been removed from the BCCI's central contract catalogue, coach Rahul Dravid has made it known that the player is still in the mix of things and should he remain fit, get some runs under his belt, then a re-entry could be facilitated. After the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy, Shreyas Iyer will be seen in the upcoming IPL 2024. He will captain the KKR franchise. 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

4 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

4 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

4 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

4 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disha Patani's Endorsement For A Pakistani Brand Sparks Outrage

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News34 minutes ago

  3. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Adopts Joint SOP To Manage Human-Wildlife

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Airport Expanded T1 Terminal to be Operational by May

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Backed Oscar-Nominated To Kill A Tiger

    Entertainment43 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo