Updated March 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
Shreyas Iyer receives a huge shout-out in the dressing room following India's win over England-WATCH
Following the culmination of the India vs England Test series, Shreyas Iyer received a popular mention in the dressing room. Know the reason behind it.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
While it has been a rough couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer, the player is still largely popular in the Indian dressing room. Following India's resounding win over England in the 5-match Test series, Iyer has received a popular mention for his fielding display in the first two matches. Iyer did not find a place in the squad for the last three Tests.
Also Read | Rishabh Pant gets GREEN SIGNAL to play IPL 2024: Reports
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer gets a special mention in the dressing room following the win
Following the culmination of the Dharamsala Test, which also drew curtains to the 5-match Test series between India and England, Team India's fielding coach, T Dilip decided to name the present the accolade to the player. who according to him emerged as the best fielder from the Indian side. During the process, Dilip mentioned the names of the nominees, where Shreyas Iyer also found a spot.
Advertisement
However, Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma were presented with the tag eventually.
Shreyas Iyer was a part of the India squad for the first two Tests, but the string of poor performances got him out of the squad. Moreover, he was snubbed from the central contract list, and following a return to the domestic circuit, runs are still hard to come. Iyer featured in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu and could only rake in a meagre 3 runs. In the final too, which commenced on Sunday, he has been dismissed at the score of 7. Thus, the difficult phase continues.
Also Read | IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams
Advertisement
What's next for Shreyas Iyer?
While he has been removed from the BCCI's central contract catalogue, coach Rahul Dravid has made it known that the player is still in the mix of things and should he remain fit, get some runs under his belt, then a re-entry could be facilitated. After the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy, Shreyas Iyer will be seen in the upcoming IPL 2024. He will captain the KKR franchise.
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.