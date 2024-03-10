Advertisement

While it has been a rough couple of weeks for Shreyas Iyer, the player is still largely popular in the Indian dressing room. Following India's resounding win over England in the 5-match Test series, Iyer has received a popular mention for his fielding display in the first two matches. Iyer did not find a place in the squad for the last three Tests.

Shreyas Iyer gets a special mention in the dressing room following the win

Following the culmination of the Dharamsala Test, which also drew curtains to the 5-match Test series between India and England, Team India's fielding coach, T Dilip decided to name the present the accolade to the player. who according to him emerged as the best fielder from the Indian side. During the process, Dilip mentioned the names of the nominees, where Shreyas Iyer also found a spot.

However, Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma were presented with the tag eventually.

Shreyas Iyer was a part of the India squad for the first two Tests, but the string of poor performances got him out of the squad. Moreover, he was snubbed from the central contract list, and following a return to the domestic circuit, runs are still hard to come. Iyer featured in the Ranji Trophy semi-final between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu and could only rake in a meagre 3 runs. In the final too, which commenced on Sunday, he has been dismissed at the score of 7. Thus, the difficult phase continues.

What's next for Shreyas Iyer?

While he has been removed from the BCCI's central contract catalogue, coach Rahul Dravid has made it known that the player is still in the mix of things and should he remain fit, get some runs under his belt, then a re-entry could be facilitated. After the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy, Shreyas Iyer will be seen in the upcoming IPL 2024. He will captain the KKR franchise.