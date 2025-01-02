Shubman Gill And Three Gujarat Titans Players To Be Summoned By CID In Alleged Ponzi Scam Connection

Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill, who led the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, is likely to be summoned by the Gujarat CID branch in connection with an alleged Rs 450 crore ponzi scam. Three other cricketers, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Mohit Sharma, who are also part of the Gujarat Titans team, will be summoned by the CID for questioning.

The development comes after the alleged mastermind behind the ponzi scheme, Bhupendrasinh Zala, was interrogated by the Gujarat CID. During questioning, Zala reportedly admitted that he had failed to return the investments made by the cricketers involved in the scam.

Bhupendrasinh Zala, who has been accused of orchestrating the massive chit-fund scam, is said to have collected Rs 6,000 crore in financial transactions, totaling Rs 175 crore. The scam allegedly involved the collection of funds from investors through various offices set up across Gujarat.