Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:51 IST

'If you don't have it...': Shubman Gill DISAGREES with Rohit Sharma's 'humble' advice to Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed a total of 546 runs in this series, showcasing his dominance with consecutive double centuries and placing him at the top.

Republic Sports Desk
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:X/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently experiencing the pinnacle of his career, displaying remarkable form in Test cricket. In the recent third Test match against England in Rajkot, Jaiswal delivered a breathtaking performance, smashing his second double-century. Remarkably, this marked Jaiswal's second consecutive Test double hundred in successive matches.

Also Read: SEE PIC: Virat Kohli spotted in London after welcoming son Akaay with wife Anushka, Image goes viral

Shubman Gill disagrees with Rohit Sharma's advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal

Indian captain Rohit Sharma showered significant praise on Jaiswal following his extraordinary performance. However, Rohit also offered some advice to Jaiswal, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive attitude. He expressed hope that Jaiswal would continue to stay grounded and humble, leveraging his outstanding start to build a successful career.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's teammate Shubman Gill offered a slightly contrasting perspective, suggesting that as long as players like Jaiswal contribute effectively to the team, their attitude should not be scrutinized.

"I don't think there is any problem with youngsters not being humble. You know, if you don't have it (talent) then you will not be scoring back-to-back double hundreds. Not many in world cricket have scored back-to-back double-hundreds. He definitely is a sensational player. We have seen it over the eight or nine Tests," Shubman Gill said. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed a total of 546 runs in this series, showcasing his dominance with consecutive double centuries and placing him at the pinnacle of the run-scoring charts. He is currently the top run-scorer in the ongoing Test series between India and England. 

Jaiswal will next be seen in action during the fourth Test match in Ranchi from February 23 to 27. India are 2-1 ahead in the contest after the conclusion of the first three games. Senior players like Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli are all set to miss out on the 4th Test in Ranchi. While Bumrah has been rested for the 4th Test, Kohli is unavailable due to the birth of his second child. 

Also Read: 'Here's to the adventures': Sachin Tendulkar's gracious reaction as Virat & Anushka welcome Akaay

Virat Kohli took to the social media handle on Tuesday to announce the news of his newborn baby boy. Kohli said that he and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child named Akaay on February 15. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:43 IST

