Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Shubman Gill pips Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma to emerge as winner of BCCI's Cricketer of the Year award

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will be honoured with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award here on Tuesday. Shubman Gill will be presented with Cricketer of the Year award following a memorable 12 months when he became the fastest to cross the 2000-run mark in ODIs.

Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will be honoured with BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award here on Tuesday. Shubman Gill will be presented with Cricketer of the Year award following a memorable 12 months when he became the fastest to cross the 2000-run mark in ODIs and also scored five hundreds in the format.

"He (Shastri) has been chosen for the honour while Gill will be awarded the cricketer of the year," said a BCCI official.

Advertisement

The BCCI awards will be held for the first time since 2019 and both India and England teams are expected to be in attendance ahead of the first Test beginning here on Thursday.

Shastri, 61, represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. After retirement, he made a name for himself in the broadcasting world.

Advertisement

He also donned the coaching hat twice for the national team, first as a team director from 2014 to 2016 before returning to the team as head coach with captain Virat Kohli until the T20 World Cup in 2021.

The highlight of his tenure was the back-to-back Test series win in Australia. However, India could not win an ICC title when Shastri and Kohli were in charge.

Advertisement

India also reached the WTC final when Shastri was around but came short against New Zealand in the final. In 2019, India reached the semifinals of the ODI World Cup.

After his farewell event in the UAE in 2021, Shastri had said that he could not be more proud of the team.

Advertisement

"The quality of cricket this team has played over the last five years across all formats, the performances are there for everyone to see. When you perform in that fashion, when you go across the globe, across all formats and beat teams, then you know you're part of one great cricket team," he had said.

"I'm not saying a great cricket team, India - I'm saying one of the great cricket teams in the history of the game, because if you look at those kind of performances, they don't happen often." PTI BS SSC SSC

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. How airlines are responding to Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. India's Davis Cup heroes to headlines Bengaluru Open 2024

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita

    Videos15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement