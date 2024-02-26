Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

'IF NOT ME, THEN WHO': Shubman Gill's big statement after 4th Test gets reply from Ayushmann Khurana

Following the win in the 4th Test against England, Shubman Gill shared an inspiring message from head coach Rahul Dravid on his Instagram.

Vishal Tiwari
Shubman Gill and Rahul Dravid
Shubman Gill and Rahul Dravid | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a thrilling encounter at Ranchi, India secured a remarkable 5-wicket triumph over England in the fourth Test of the series, marking a significant achievement given the challenges faced throughout the contest. With key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul absent, the younger members of the team stepped up admirably to steer India towards victory. India have now secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces his street to stadium journey, recognizes the gifts cricket gave him

Shubman Gill reveals Rahul Dravid's words for him

Following the win, Shubman Gill shared an inspiring message from head coach Rahul Dravid on his Instagram, emphasizing the importance of taking responsibility. This sentiment resonated strongly as India encountered a precarious situation when they lost Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan in quick succession post-lunch, leaving them at 120-5.

Shubman Gill steered the chase alongside Dhruv Jurel as India went on to win by 5 wickets. After the match, Shubman revealed what Rahul Dravid told him before he went down to chase the target. “If not you, then who? If not now, then when?” - Rahul Dravid," Shubman wrote. The post also received a comment from Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana, who wrote, “Gill hai ke maanta nahi.”

Also Read: 'Rohit wasn’t going to MAKE THAT MISTAKE AGAIN': Hussain highlights how India recovered in 4th Test

Despite a turning pitch and erratic bounce, which troubled all batsmen, especially against England's emerging spin duo of Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley, Shubman Gill displayed remarkable composure. Employing astute footwork and minimizing the risk of lbw dismissals, the 24-year-old batsman crafted a resilient innings of 52, marked by just two sixes, showcasing his willingness to graft under pressure.

Shubman Gill found a reliable ally in Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a vital 39 runs. Together, they formed an unbroken partnership of 72 runs, steering India to a memorable series-clinching victory. Jurel's significant contribution earned him the Man of the Match award in only his second Test appearance. With an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, India now looks ahead to the next Test in Dharamsala with confidence and momentum.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

