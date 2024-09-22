sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Shubman Gill's Father Cheers Proudly as Son Scores a Stunning Century on Day 3 Test vs Bangladesh

Published 07:28 IST, September 22nd 2024

Shubman Gill's Father Cheers Proudly as Son Scores a Stunning Century on Day 3 Test vs Bangladesh

Shubman Gill's father celebrates his son's impressive century on day 3 of the test match against Bangladesh with immense pride and joy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shubman Gill’s father celebrated his son’s incredible century from the stands
Shubman Gill’s father celebrated his son’s incredible century from the stands | Image: Instagram/The Bharat Army, X/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:28 IST, September 22nd 2024