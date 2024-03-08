Advertisement

At the completion of the first session on Day 2, India leads by 46 runs over England. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill amaze with century, Sharma at 102* and Gill at 101*, leading India to a dominant 264/1. Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a fast 57 before losing to Bashir. England's bowlers struggled, particularly with Hartley going wicketless and Bashir taking the lone wicket. The match is in the balance, but India appears to be in charge. England's aspirations are threatened by the possibility of a sizable Indian lead as the players prepare for a good session after lunch.

Shubman Gill hit an incredible six in the first session of the Day 2

Shubman Gill demonstrated his growing international reputation by scoring his fourth Test century against England in Dharamsala. Gill and Rohit Sharma's combination was important, as they brilliantly led India beyond England's first innings total. Gill's century, as the second-highest run-scorer in the five-match series, was a watershed moment for him, driving him over 400 runs and proving his domination over England's Zak Crawley. Gill's aggressive yet disciplined innings, which featured ten boundaries and five stunning sixes, demonstrated his increasing maturity and talent on the international stage.

During the current Test match between India and England in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8, Indian batsman Shubman Gill demonstrated his attacking skills by startling England captain Ben Stokes and experienced spinner James Anderson with a magnificent six early on Day 2.

Anderson, who has five Test dismissals against Gill, sought to continue his domination by delivering a well-pitched delivery to challenge the young right-handed batter. Gill, on the other hand, demonstrated his confidence and aggression by boldly moving down the track and launching the ball over Anderson's head for a maximum score. Stokes, sighting the surprise shot, nodded in satisfaction, praising the Indian batter's talent and confidence. This audacious hit illustrates Gill's developing confidence in his batting skills.

Throughout the series, he has shown off his prowess by scoring over 400 runs, including two centuries and three half-centuries, highlighting his significance and value in the Indian batting lineup.

